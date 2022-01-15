Third-Party Logistics Providers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Third-Party Logistics Providers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Third-party logistics services provide businesses with shipping, warehousing, manufacturing, and other general logistical services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Third-Party Logistics Providers in Global, including the following market information:
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Third-Party Logistics Providers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Third-Party Logistics Providers include Amazon Services, Steel Connect, Freightlink, Alliance UniChem IP, AxleHire, CEVA Logistics, Complemar Partners, Kuehne + Nagel and Darkstore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Third-Party Logistics Providers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aviation Transportation Industry
- Land Transportation Industry
- Maritime Transportation Industry
- Others
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Third-Party Logistics Providers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Third-Party Logistics Providers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amazon Services
- Steel Connect
- Freightlink
- Alliance UniChem IP
- AxleHire
- CEVA Logistics
- Complemar Partners
- Kuehne + Nagel
- Darkstore
- DHL International
- Gebr?der Weiss
- EWorld Fulfillment
- Direct Link Worldwide
- First Flight Solutions
- Fulfillment America
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Third-Party Logistics Providers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Providers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Third-Party Logistics Providers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Third-Party Logistics Providers Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Third-Party Logistics Providers Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Third-Party Logistics Providers Companies
