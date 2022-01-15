Email Anti-spam Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Email anti-spam technology is used to prevent malicious content from being delivered via email.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Email Anti-spam Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Email Anti-spam Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Email Anti-spam Software include Trend Micro, TitanHQ, Symantec, SolarWinds Worldwide, Barracuda Networks, SaneBox, Proofpoint, Area 1 Security and 250ok, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Email Anti-spam Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Enterprise

Others

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Email Anti-spam Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Email Anti-spam Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trend Micro

TitanHQ

Symantec

SolarWinds Worldwide

Barracuda Networks

SaneBox

Proofpoint

Area 1 Security

250ok

Retruster

Zerospam

Check Point Software Technologies

Intermedia

Fastnet

SPAMfighter

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Email Anti-spam Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Email Anti-spam Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Email Anti-spam Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Email Anti-spam Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Email Anti-spam Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Email Anti-spam Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Email Anti-spam Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Email Anti-spam Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Email Anti-spam Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Email Anti-spam Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Email Anti-spam Software Companies

