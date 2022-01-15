Global Curing Agent Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Curing Agent market was valued at 2621.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117491/global-curing-agent-market-2022-721

A curing agent is a substance that is used to harden a surface or material. It is typically applied to polymer surfaces to facilitate the bonding of the molecular components of the material. The stronger the molecular bonds are, the harder the material surface is.Curing agent is mainly classified into the following types: epoxy, amides, silanes, isocyanates, arizidine and other products, epoxy type is the most widely used type which takes up about 80% of the total sales in 2019. Curing agent has wide range of applications, such as coatings, construction, adhesives, composites, etc. And coating was the most widely used area which took up about 33% of the global total in 2019. Asia Pacific is the largest region of curing agent in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for approximately 55% of the global market, and the European and North American markets both accounted for approximately 21%. USA, Germany, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of curing agent. There are some vendors developing curing agent in China, such as Dasen Material and Rich Chemical. Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, Aditya Birla Group, Cardolite, Dasen Material, Gabriel Performance Products, Huntsman, Atul, Kukdo Chemical, etc. are the key suppliers in the global curing agent market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the global market in 2019. Olin Corporation, Evonik, Hexion, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

By Market Verdors:

Olin Corporation

Hexion

Huntsman

Kukdo Chemical

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Yun Teh Industrial

By Types:

Epoxy

Amides

Silanes

Isocyanates

Arizidine

By Applications:

Coatings

Construction

Adhesives

Composites

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117491/global-curing-agent-market-2022-721

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Curing Agent Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Curing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Epoxy

1.4.3 Amides

1.4.4 Silanes

1.4.5 Isocyanates

1.4.6 Arizidine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Curing Agent Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coatings

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Composites

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Curing Agent Market

1.8.1 Global Curing Agent Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Curing Agent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Curing Agent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Curing Agent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Curing Agent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Curing Agent Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Curing Agent Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Curing Agent Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/