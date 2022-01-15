January 15, 2022

Transportation Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transportation management softwareis designed to integrate withprocurementandshippingsoftware in order to evaluate both inbound and outbound orders and suggest multiple transportation solutions to the user before selecting the best method and most affordable provider.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Transportation Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Transportation Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation Management Software include FreightPOP, Freightos, Verizon, Oracle, Kuebix, Rarestep, MercuryGate International, 3Gtms and Blujay Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transportation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

Global Transportation Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transportation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Aviation Transportation Industry
  • Land Transportation Industry
  • Maritime Transportation Industry
  • Others

Global Transportation Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Transportation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Transportation Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Transportation Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • FreightPOP
  • Freightos
  • Verizon
  • Oracle
  • Kuebix
  • Rarestep
  • MercuryGate International
  • 3Gtms
  • Blujay Solutions
  • DispatchTrack
  • Logistically
  • 2Ship Solutions
  • Inmotion Global
  • Descartes Systems Group
  • Pedigree Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportation Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transportation Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transportation Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transportation Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transportation Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transportation Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Transportation Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Management Software Players in Global Market

