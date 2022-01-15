Transportation Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transportation management softwareis designed to integrate withprocurementandshippingsoftware in order to evaluate both inbound and outbound orders and suggest multiple transportation solutions to the user before selecting the best method and most affordable provider.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Transportation Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-transportation-management-software-2022-2028-947

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transportation Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation Management Software include FreightPOP, Freightos, Verizon, Oracle, Kuebix, Rarestep, MercuryGate International, 3Gtms and Blujay Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transportation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Transportation Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transportation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation Transportation Industry

Land Transportation Industry

Maritime Transportation Industry

Others

Global Transportation Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Transportation Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transportation Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transportation Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FreightPOP

Freightos

Verizon

Oracle

Kuebix

Rarestep

MercuryGate International

3Gtms

Blujay Solutions

DispatchTrack

Logistically

2Ship Solutions

Inmotion Global

Descartes Systems Group

Pedigree Technologies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-transportation-management-software-2022-2028-947

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transportation Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transportation Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transportation Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transportation Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transportation Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Transportation Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Management Software Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States Transportation Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Asia Pacific Transportation Management Software Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Southeast Asia Transportation Management Software Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Transportation Management Software Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025