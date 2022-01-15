Freight Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Freight management software helps companies choose the best transportation options for their needs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Freight Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Freight Management Software market was valued at 397.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 800.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Freight Management Software include Magaya, FreightPOP, KeepTruckin, Descartes Systems Group, Freightos, Shiprocket, FreightRover, FreightData and Freightview, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Freight Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Freight Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global Freight Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Freight Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation Transportation Industry

Land Transportation Industry

Maritime Transportation Industry

Others

Global Freight Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Freight Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Freight Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Freight Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Magaya

FreightPOP

KeepTruckin

Descartes Systems Group

Freightos

Shiprocket

FreightRover

FreightData

Freightview

Hard Core Technology

Infor

AFS

Riege Software International

Air Freight Bazaar

Ally

