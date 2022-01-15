3D Parts Catalogs Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Companies use 3D parts catalog software to optimize the production and distribution of catalogs for industrial spare parts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Parts Catalogs Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Parts Catalogs Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Parts Catalogs Software include Cortona3D, Autodesk, Lattice Technology, Catalog Data Solutions, TID Informatik, PLM Group, CADENAS PARTsolutions, EDSON and Epitomy Solutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Parts Catalogs Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aircraft

Steamship

Others

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Parts Catalogs Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Parts Catalogs Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cortona3D

Autodesk

Lattice Technology

Catalog Data Solutions

TID Informatik

PLM Group

CADENAS PARTsolutions

EDSON

Epitomy Solutions

Systems Online

Interactive SPares

Docware

Fischer Information Technology

ERIKS

TraceParts

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Parts Catalogs Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Parts Catalogs Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Parts Catalogs Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies 3D Parts Catalogs Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Parts Catalogs Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Parts Catalogs Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Parts Catalogs Software Companies

