Ni-MH Battery Market Research Report 2022

The global Ni-MH Battery market was valued at 2109.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The active components of a rechargeable NiMH battery in the charged state consist of nickel hydroxide (NiOOH) in the positive electrode and a hydrogen storing metal alloy (MH) in the negative electrode as well as an alkaline electrolyte.The world Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries market is currently at a mature stage and its technology offers limited scope for innovation. However, relative to the newer alternative chemistries, NiMH provides a price-efficient solution for many applications, given its lower price per kWh and performance characteristics. Growth opportunities arise mainly from two end-user segments, namely the consumer electronics and industrial segments. On one hand, NIMH batteries are well suited to supply the growing demand for rechargeable batteries employed in toys, cordless phones, vacuum cleaners, and other cordless appliances. On the other hand, the industrial segment is poised to demand NIMH batteries for powering appliances that require rugged batteries such as automotive applications where it is the technology of choice for powering HEVs and where it has accumulated over 10 years of trouble free service and can thus last for the lifetime of the car. NiMH can handle the high power levels typical in EV applications, the active chemicals are inherently safer than Lithium based cells and NiMH batteries don`t need the complex battery management systems (BMS) essential with Lithium batteries. At present, in developed countries, the Ni-MH Battery industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Ni-MH Battery production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China`s Ni-MH Battery industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international production country of Ni-MH Battery, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. The key product of China Ni-MH Battery market is Small-Sized battery for Consumer Electronics. The Ni-MH Battery for HEV are monopolized by Primearth EV Energy.The future of Ni-MH Battery is dark for the substituted by lithium battery in both consumer electronics application and HEV.

By Market Verdors:

Primearth EV Energy

FDK

GP Batteries International

Highpower International Inc

Corun

Panasonic

Huanyu battery

GS Yuasa

Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

Lexel Battery (Coslight)

EPT Battery Co., Ltd

Energizer Holdings

Great Power Energy

Suppo

By Types:

Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

By Applications:

HEV

Retail Market

Cordless Phone

Dust Collector

Personal Care

Lighting Tools

Electric Tool

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

