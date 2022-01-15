Global and China Taurates Surfactants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Taurates Surfactants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Taurates Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Taurates Surfactants market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate

Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Taurate

Others

Segment by Application

Baby Care

Facial & Hair Care

Shampoo

Liquid Soap

Shower Gel

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Innospec

Clariant

Galaxy Surfactants

Solvay

Lonza

Changsha Puji

Taiwan NJC corporation

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Hejia Chemical

Croda International

Stepan

Jeevan Chemicals

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Taurates Surfactants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate

1.2.3 Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Taurate

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Baby Care

1.3.3 Facial & Hair Care

1.3.4 Shampoo

1.3.5 Liquid Soap

1.3.6 Shower Gel

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Taurates Surfactants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Taurates Surfactants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Taurates Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Taurates Surfactants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Taurates Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Taurates Surfactants Competitor Landscape by Player

