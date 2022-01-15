Global and Japan Buna-N Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Buna-N Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buna-N Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Buna-N Rubber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Hoses

Cables

Molded Seals

Gloves

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Medical

Mining

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Lanxess

Sinopec

Kumho Petrochemical

TSRC Corporation

JSR Corporation

LG Chem

Versalis S.P.A

Zeon Corporation

Sibur Holding

Omnova Solutions Inc

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Buna-N Rubber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hoses

1.2.3 Cables

1.2.4 Molded Seals

1.2.5 Gloves

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Buna-N Rubber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Buna-N Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Buna-N Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Buna-N Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Buna-N Rubber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Buna-N Rubber Competitor Landscape by Players

