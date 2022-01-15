String Inverters Market Research Report 2022

The global String Inverters market was valued at 291.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

String Inverter, it applies primarily to solar photovoltaic (PV)generation equipment. Grid Interactive or grid tied systems often use string inverters, while non-grid tied or non-grid interactive inverters use charge controllers. An inverter is a device which changes electricity from DC (direct current) into AC (alternating current). String inverters are by far the most commonly deployed option globally and comprise the vast majority of the world`s inverter market. However, MLPE technologies are rapidly gaining popularity and market share as their costs have come down despite the global dominance of string inverters. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share for string inverter till 2023. The Government targets, policy support, incentives such as feed-in traffics and tenders, and competitive bidding in the region will drive string invertors market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Yaskawa

ABB

SMA Solar

Solaredge

Sungrow

Fronius

Solarmax

Delta

Eaton Corp

Chint

By Types:

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by String Inverters Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global String Inverters Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single-Phase

1.4.3 Three-Phase

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global String Inverters Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global String Inverters Market

1.8.1 Global String Inverters Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global String Inverters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global String Inverters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global String Inverters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers String Inverters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global String Inverters Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global String Inverters Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America String Inverters Sales Volume

