Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Research Report 2022

The global Aluminum Nitride Ceramic Substrates market was valued at 48.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aluminum nitride (AlN) is the only technical ceramic material that features an extremely interesting combination of very high thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation properties.Aluminum nitride (AlN), a covalently-bonded ceramic, is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally. AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000?C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity but is, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy. The AlN ceramic substrates market developed rapidly in the past several years, and dominated by the players from Japan, Germany, United States, Korea and Taiwan, like Maruwa, Rogers/Curamik, CoorsTek, Toshiba Materials, CeramTec, Ferrotec, KCC Corporation, Denka, Stellar Ceramics and Remtec. China is also an important player, and several players entered AlN ceramic substrates after 2010, including Shengda Tech, Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science &Technology and Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development etc.

By Market Verdors:

Maruwa

Rogers/Curamik

CoorsTek

Toshiba Materials

CeramTec

Ferrotec

KCC Corporation

Denka

Remtec

Stellar Industries Corp

Shengda Tech

Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science &Technology

Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development

By Types:

Type A

Type B

Others

By Applications:

IGBT

LED

Automobile

Aerospace

