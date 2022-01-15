January 15, 2022

Global and United States Exterior Building Facades Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

grandresearchstore

Exterior Building Facades market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exterior Building Facades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

 

Segment by Type

 

  • Gypsum Board
  • Construction Glass Curtain Wall
  • Others

Segment by Application

 

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

By Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

By Company

 

  • Saint-Gobain
  • Owens Corning
  • Kingspan Group
  • 3M
  • DOW
  • GAF
  • Rockwool International
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Yuanda China
  • Etex Corp
  • JiangHong Group
  • Henkel
  • Armstrong
  • Sika
  • H.B. Fuller
  • National Gypsum
  • Johns Manville
  • Huntsman
  • Bostik

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Gypsum Board
1.2.3 Construction Glass Curtain Wall
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Exterior Building Facades Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Exterior Building Facades Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Exterior Building Facades Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Exterior Building Facades Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Exterior Building Facades Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Exterior Building Facades Market Trends
2.3.2 Exterior Building Facades Market Drivers
2.3.3 Exterior Building Facades Market Challenges
2.3.4 Exterior Building Facades Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Exterior Building Facades Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Exterior Building Facades Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Exterior Building Facades Revenue Market Share by Players

