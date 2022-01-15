Global and United States Exterior Building Facades Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Exterior Building Facades market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exterior Building Facades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Gypsum Board

Construction Glass Curtain Wall

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Kingspan Group

3M

DOW

GAF

Rockwool International

Knauf Insulation

Yuanda China

Etex Corp

JiangHong Group

Henkel

Armstrong

Sika

H.B. Fuller

National Gypsum

Johns Manville

Huntsman

Bostik

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Gypsum Board

1.2.3 Construction Glass Curtain Wall

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Exterior Building Facades Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Exterior Building Facades Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Exterior Building Facades Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Exterior Building Facades Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Exterior Building Facades Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Exterior Building Facades Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Exterior Building Facades Market Trends

2.3.2 Exterior Building Facades Market Drivers

2.3.3 Exterior Building Facades Market Challenges

2.3.4 Exterior Building Facades Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Exterior Building Facades Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Exterior Building Facades Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Exterior Building Facades Revenue Market Share by Players

