Global Power Inverter Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Power Inverter market was valued at 16.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A power inverter, or inverter, is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). This Report is aimed at the portable power inverter market.The Power Inverter consumption volume was 3129.4 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 3347.8 K Units in 2017 and 4681.9 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.77%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and China. At present, the manufactures of Power Inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia(excluding China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, etc The Power Inverter are mainly used by Car Appliances and Outdoor Application. The dominated application of Power Inverter is Car Appliances. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

By Market Verdors:

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

Erayak

By Types:

12V

24V

48V

48V and above

By Applications:

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Power Inverter Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Power Inverter Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 12V

1.4.3 24V

1.4.4 48V

1.4.5 48V and above

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Power Inverter Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Car Appliances

1.5.3 Outdoor Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Power Inverter Market

1.8.1 Global Power Inverter Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Power Inverter Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Power Inverter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Power Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Power Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Power Inverter Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Power Inverter Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Power Inverter Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Power Inverter Sales Volume Growth

