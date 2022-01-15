Global and Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
- Starch Blends
- PLA
- PBAT
- Others
Segment by Application
- Flexible Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- NatureWorks
- BASF
- Novamont
- Futamura
- Taghleef Industries
- BIOTEC
- Jinhui Zhaolong
- API
- Agrana Starke
- Danimer Scientific
- Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
- Kaneka
- Xinjiang Blue Ridge Tunhe Polyester
- Mitsubishi Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Starch Blends
1.2.3 PLA
1.2.4 PBAT
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Flexible Packaging
1.3.3 Rigid Packaging
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bioplastics and Biodegradable Plastics Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
