Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Dehydrated Garlic market was valued at 66.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dehydrated garlic is garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture. The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove.China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017. The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last year`s large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years. There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Garlico Industries Ltd.

V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sunny Foods

Oceanic Foods Limited

LIMING Food

Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County

Jinxiang Huihe

Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd

B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

By Types:

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

Dried Garlic Granules

Dried Garlic Powder

By Applications:

Home Use

Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Dehydrated Garlic Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

1.4.3 Dried Garlic Granules

1.4.4 Dried Garlic Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Dehydrated Garlic Market

1.8.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dehydrated Garlic Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dehydrated Garlic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dehydrated Garlic Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

