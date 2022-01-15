January 15, 2022

Global and United States Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

grandresearchstore

Eco-Friendly Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-Friendly Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Eco-Friendly Packaging market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

 

Segment by Type

  • Paper & Paperboard
  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Glass

Segment by Application

 

  • Food & Beverage
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

 

  • Amcor Limited
  • Tetra Laval International S.A.
  • Mondi PLC
  • WestRock Company
  • BASF SE
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
  • Sealed Air Corporation

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Eco-Friendly Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Paper & Paperboard
1.2.3 Plastic
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Glass
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Eco-Friendly Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Eco-Friendly Packaging Manufacturers by Sales

