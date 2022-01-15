Global and United States Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Eco-Friendly Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eco-Friendly Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Eco-Friendly Packaging market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Amcor Limited

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Mondi PLC

WestRock Company

BASF SE

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Eco-Friendly Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paper & Paperboard

1.2.3 Plastic

1.2.4 Metal

1.2.5 Glass

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Eco-Friendly Packaging Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Eco-Friendly Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Eco-Friendly Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Eco-Friendly Packaging Manufacturers by Sales

