Global Flatback Tapes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flatback Tapes market was valued at 1288.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flatback tape are commonly used for holding, splicing, and masking applications, it offers aggressive adhesion. It is engineered for a wide range of humidity and temperature conditions and sticks to most surfaces.Flatbacks are perfect for sealing cartons and splicing linerboards for a number of reasons. First, their distinctive brown color blends well with the brown fiberboards used for shipping boxes and storage boxes. Applying them is also easy because they unwind smoothly and you don`t need tools to cut and tear them. Manufacturers categorize the flatback tape into three major grades: utility, medium, and premium. Global Flatback Tapes key players include 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 37%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 51 percent. In terms of product, Utility Grade Flatbacks is the largest segment, with a share over 46%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Packaging & Sealing, followed by Splicing, Masking, Holding, Others.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Intertape Polymer Group

Shurtape Technologies

Tesa

Nitto

Berry Plastics

Shanghai Yongguan

Shanghai Smith Adhesive

Crown

Pro Tapes & Specialties

ECHOtape

By Types:

Utility Grade Flatbacks

Medium Grade Flatbacks

Premium Grade Flatbacks

By Applications:

Splicing

Packaging & Sealing

Masking

Holding

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flatback Tapes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flatback Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Utility Grade Flatbacks

1.4.3 Medium Grade Flatbacks

1.4.4 Premium Grade Flatbacks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flatback Tapes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Splicing

1.5.3 Packaging & Sealing

1.5.4 Masking

1.5.5 Holding

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flatback Tapes Market

1.8.1 Global Flatback Tapes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flatback Tapes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flatback Tapes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flatback Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flatback Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flatback Tapes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Flatback Tapes Sales V

