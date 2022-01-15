Global Hybrid Memory Cube and High-Bandwidth Memory Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hummus market was valued at 847.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hummus is a Levantine dip or spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas or other beans, blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and garlic. It is popular in the Middle East and Mediterranean, as well as in Middle Eastern cuisine around the globe. It can also be found in most grocery stores in North America and Europe.Major producers in the industry include the Strauss Group, Bakkavor and Tribe Hummus, which accounted for 45.41%, 6.51% and 4.84% of revenues in 2019, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Strauss Group

Bakkavor

Tribe Hummus

Boars Head

Lantana Foods

Finnish Cheese Company

Cedar`s

Athenos

Sevan AB

Hope Foods

Vermont Hummus Company

By Types:

Original Hummus

Red Pepper Hummus

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Black Olive Hummus

White Bean Hummus

By Applications:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hummus Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hummus Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Original Hummus

1.4.3 Red Pepper Hummus

1.4.4 Roasted Garlic Hummus

1.4.5 Black Olive Hummus

1.4.6 White Bean Hummus

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hummus Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Convenience Stores

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hummus Market

1.8.1 Global Hummus Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hummus Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hummus Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hummus Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hummus Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Hummus Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hummus Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Hummus Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Hummus S

