Global and Japan Light Rare Earth Elements Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Light Rare Earth Elements market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Rare Earth Elements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Light Rare Earth Elements market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
- Lanthanum
- Cerium
- Praseodymium
- Neodymium
- Promethium
- Samarium
- Europium
- Gadolinium
Segment by Application
- Magnets
- Catalysts
- Metallurgy
- Polishing
- Glass
- Phosphors
- Ceramics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- China Minmetals Corporation
- CHALCO
- BAOGANG Group
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Guangdong Rising
- China Southern Rare Earth Group
- China Rare Earth Holdings
- Arafura
- Avalon Rare Metals
- Indian Rare Earths
- Lynas
- Greenland Minerals & Energy
- Rare Element Resources
- Molycorp
- Steenkampskraal (Anglo American)
- Frontier Rare Earths
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Light Rare Earth Elements Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lanthanum
1.2.3 Cerium
1.2.4 Praseodymium
1.2.5 Neodymium
1.2.6 Promethium
1.2.7 Samarium
1.2.8 Europium
1.2.9 Gadolinium
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Magnets
1.3.3 Catalysts
1.3.4 Metallurgy
1.3.5 Polishing
1.3.6 Glass
1.3.7 Phosphors
1.3.8 Ceramics
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Light Rare Earth Elements Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Light Rare Earth Elements Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Light Rare Earth Elements Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
