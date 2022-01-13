Global and China Screw Thread Steel Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Screw Thread Steel Market Insights, Forecast to 20272 min read
Screw Thread Steel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Thread Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Screw Thread Steel market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
- Diameter 16mm
- Diameter16mm-32mm
- Diameter 32mm
Segment by Application
- House
- Bridge
- Road
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- ArcelorMittal
- Baowu Steel
- Nippon Steel
- HBIS Group
- Pohang Iron and Steel
- Shagang Group
- Ansteel
- JFE Steel
- Shougang Group
- Tata Steel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Screw Thread Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Screw Thread Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Diameter?16mm
1.2.3 Diameter16mm-32mm
1.2.4 Diameter?32mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Screw Thread Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 House
1.3.3 Bridge
1.3.4 Road
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Screw Thread Steel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Screw Thread Steel Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Screw Thread Steel Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Screw Thread Steel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Screw Thread Steel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Screw Thread Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Screw Thread Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Screw Thread Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Screw Thread Steel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Screw Thread Steel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Screw Thread Steel Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Screw Thread Steel Manufacturers by Sales
