Global and China Kerosene Fuel Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Kerosene Fuel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kerosene Fuel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Kerosene Fuel market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Jet A

Jet A1

JP-5

JP-8

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military

Civil

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Air BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom

Shell

AltAir Fuels

Amyris

Gevo

Hindustan Petroleum

LanzaTech

Neste Oil

Primus Green Energy

SkyNRG

Solazyme

Solena Fuels

Statoil

PetroChina

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kerosene Fuel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Jet A

1.2.3 Jet A1

1.2.4 JP-5

1.2.5 JP-8

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Civil

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Kerosene Fuel Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Kerosene Fuel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Kerosene Fuel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Kerosene Fuel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Kerosene Fuel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Kerosene Fuel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Kerosene Fuel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Kerosene Fuel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Kerosene Fuel Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Kerosene Fuel Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

