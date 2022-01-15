January 15, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

VER Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 min read
2 days ago grandresearchstore

Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 35–45 percent content by weight.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of VER Resins in global, including the following market information:

 

Global VER Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VER Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five VER Resins companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global VER Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of VER Resins include Ashland, Swancor, Sino Polymer, Reichhold, DSM, AOC Resins, Fuchem, Changzhou Tianma Group and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VER Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global VER Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
  • Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin
  • Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
  • Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin
  • Pultrusion Resins
  • Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin
  • Other

 

Global VER Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
  • Coating
  • Others

Global VER Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies VER Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies VER Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies VER Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies VER Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Ashland
  • Swancor
  • Sino Polymer
  • Reichhold
  • DSM
  • AOC Resins
  • Fuchem
  • Changzhou Tianma Group
  • Showa Denko
  • Interplastic Corporation
  • Hexion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VER Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VER Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VER Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VER Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VER Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global VER Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VER Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VER Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VER Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global VER Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global VER Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VER Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers VER Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VER Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VER Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VER Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global VER Resins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Hydraulic Shears for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 hour ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Demolition Shears for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 hour ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Quick Hitch for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Hydraulic Shears for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 hour ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Demolition Shears for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 hour ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Selector Grabs for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 hour ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Quick Hitch for Excavators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 hours ago grandresearchstore