VER Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

VER Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 35–45 percent content by weight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of VER Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global VER Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global VER Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five VER Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global VER Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of VER Resins include Ashland, Swancor, Sino Polymer, Reichhold, DSM, AOC Resins, Fuchem, Changzhou Tianma Group and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the VER Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global VER Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
- Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin
- Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
- Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin
- Pultrusion Resins
- Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin
- Other
Global VER Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
- Coating
- Others
Global VER Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies VER Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies VER Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies VER Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies VER Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ashland
- Swancor
- Sino Polymer
- Reichhold
- DSM
- AOC Resins
- Fuchem
- Changzhou Tianma Group
- Showa Denko
- Interplastic Corporation
- Hexion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VER Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VER Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VER Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VER Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VER Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global VER Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VER Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VER Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VER Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global VER Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global VER Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VER Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers VER Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VER Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VER Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VER Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global VER Resins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/