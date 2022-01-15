VER Resins Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vinyl Ester Resins, also known as VER, is a resin produced by the esterification of an epoxy resin with an unsaturated monocarboxylic acid. The reaction product is then dissolved in a reactive solvent, such as styrene, to a 35–45 percent content by weight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VER Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global VER Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VER Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five VER Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global VER Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VER Resins include Ashland, Swancor, Sino Polymer, Reichhold, DSM, AOC Resins, Fuchem, Changzhou Tianma Group and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the VER Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VER Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Bisphenol A Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Flame Retardant Vinyl Ester Resin

Novolac Epoxy Vinyl Ester Resin

Hybrid Vinyl Ester Resin

Pultrusion Resins

Polyurethane Modified Vinyl Ester Resin

Other

Global VER Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)

Coating

Others

Global VER Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global VER Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VER Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VER Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies VER Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies VER Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

Swancor

Sino Polymer

Reichhold

DSM

AOC Resins

Fuchem

Changzhou Tianma Group

Showa Denko

Interplastic Corporation

Hexion

