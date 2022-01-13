Battery Felts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Battery Felts market. PAN-based carbon and graphite felts are used as electrode backings in a variety of battery designs including vanadium redox flow batteries (VRB). The high conductivity, high purity, and chemical resistance of felts make them ideal for the demanding design criteria of flow battery developers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Felts in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Felts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Felts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Battery Felts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Felts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Felt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Felts include Mersen, SGL Carbon, CGT Carbon GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Toray Industries, AvCarb, CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials), Cetech and Kureha Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Battery Felts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Felts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Battery Felts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Felt

Graphite Felt

Global Battery Felts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Battery Felts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFB)

Fuel Cells

Others

Global Battery Felts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Battery Felts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Felts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Felts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Felts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Battery Felts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mersen

SGL Carbon

CGT Carbon GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Toray Industries

AvCarb

CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials)

Cetech

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon

CFC Carbon

Ceramaterials

Sinotek Materials

CM Carbon Co Ltd

Beijing Great Wall

Haoshi Carbon Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Battery Felts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Battery Felts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Battery Felts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Battery Felts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Battery Felts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Battery Felts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Battery Felts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Battery Felts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Battery Felts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Battery Felts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Battery Felts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Felts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Felts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Felts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Felts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Felts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Battery Felts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Carbon Felt

4.1.3 Graphite Felt

