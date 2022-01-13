Graphite Felts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Graphite Felts market. Graphite Felts (GFs) are widely used due to their electrochemical activity, high permeability for liquids, high surface area and relatively low cost.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Felts in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphite Felts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphite Felts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Graphite Felts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphite Felts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rayon Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Felts include Mersen, SGL Carbon, CGT Carbon GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Toray Industries, AvCarb, CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials), Cetech and Kureha Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphite Felts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Felts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graphite Felts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rayon Based

PAN Based

Others

Global Graphite Felts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graphite Felts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furnace

Batteries

Filters

Others

Global Graphite Felts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graphite Felts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphite Felts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphite Felts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphite Felts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Graphite Felts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mersen

SGL Carbon

CGT Carbon GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Toray Industries

AvCarb

CeraMaterials (Graphi Materials)

Cetech

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon

CFC Carbon

Ceramaterials

Sinotek Materials

CM Carbon Co Ltd

Beijing Great Wall

Texpack S.R.L.

Buffalo Felt Products Corp.

Carbon Composites

Fiber Materials

Svetlogorskkhimvolokno

Haoshi Carbon Fiber

Agm/Advanced Graphite Materials

Chemshine Carbon

Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Felts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graphite Felts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graphite Felts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graphite Felts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graphite Felts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graphite Felts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Felts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graphite Felts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graphite Felts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graphite Felts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graphite Felts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Felts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Felts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Felts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Felts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Felts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphite Felts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Rayon Based

