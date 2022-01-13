Fluoride Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Fluoride Materials market.Fluorine is a chemical compound having high reactivity. It reacts with salt to form fluoride compound. Fluoride compounds are abundant in earth’s crust and naturally found in soils and rocks. Fluoride materials have photonic and electronic properties. Exceptional characteristics of fluoride materials includes better beam durability & transparency, low refractive index, among others. They have a wide range of application across various end-use sectors such as oil & gas, construction, coatings, pharmaceutical and chemical industries and many more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluoride Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluoride Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluoride Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fluoride Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluoride Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Aluminum Fluoride (Cryolite) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluoride Materials include Arkema S.A, Daikin Industries Ltd, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology, Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG, Solvay S.A, Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials, Kureha Corporation, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products and RTP Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluoride Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluoride Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluoride Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Aluminum Fluoride (Cryolite)

Thorium Fluoride

Barium Fluoride

Lanthanum Fluoride

Magnesium Fluoride

Others

Global Fluoride Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluoride Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical and Medical

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Coatings

Aerospace

Construction

Others

Global Fluoride Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fluoride Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluoride Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluoride Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluoride Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fluoride Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arkema S.A

Daikin Industries Ltd

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology

Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG

Solvay S.A

Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials

Kureha Corporation

Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products

RTP Company

Shanghai 3F New Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluoride Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluoride Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluoride Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluoride Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluoride Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluoride Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluoride Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluoride Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluoride Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluoride Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluoride Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluoride Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluoride Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluoride Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluoride Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluoride Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluoride Materials Market Size

