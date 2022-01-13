January 13, 2022

Rugged Equipment Market Outlook 2022

Rugged Equipment Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Rugged Communication Equipment
  • Rugged Computers
  • Rugged Displays

Segment by Application

  • Defense and Military
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Panasonic
  • Abaco Systems
  • Getac
  • Dell
  • Honeywell
  • Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions
  • Zebra(Xplore)
  • Datalogic
  • Trenton Systems
  • Leonardo DRS
  • Extreme Engineering Solutions
  • Handheld Group
  • CIPHERLAB
  • TouchStar
  • Juniper Systems
  • Ecrin Systems
  • Aqeri(Borderlight)
  • MilDef(AMREL)
  • Winmate
  • ACME
  • Advantech
  • Sparton Rugged Electronics
  • Kontron
  • HP
  • Twinhead(Durabook)
  • Lenovo
  • JLT Mobile Computers
  • MobileDemand
  • Xenarc
  • AAEON
  • DT Research
  • RuggON
  • Samsung
  • Trimble
  • Rugged Sumo
  • Logic Instrument ARCHOS
  • Estone Technology
  • Bright Alliance Technology
  • Conker

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Rugged Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rugged Equipment
1.2 Rugged Equipment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Rugged Communication Equipment
1.2.3 Rugged Computers
1.2.4 Rugged Displays
1.3 Rugged Equipment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Rugged Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Defense and Military
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Rugged Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Rugged Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Rugged Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Rugged Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Rugged Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Rugged Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Rugged Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 China Taiwan Rugged Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Rugged Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

