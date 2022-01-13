Organic Scintillators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic scintillators are aromatic hydrocarbon compounds which contain benzene ring structures interlinked in various ways. Their luminescence typically decays within a few nanoseconds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Scintillators in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Scintillators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Scintillators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Scintillators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Scintillators market was valued at 172.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 223.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Scintillators include Saint-Gobain Crystals, EPIC Crystal, Rexon Components, Inrad Optics, Detec, Advatech UK Limited, Eljen Technology, ME Taylor Engineering,Inc and Cryos-Beta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Scintillators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Scintillators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Crystals

Organic Liquids

Plastic Scintillators

Global Organic Scintillators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Radiation Detection

Medical Imaging

Others

Global Organic Scintillators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Scintillators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Scintillators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Scintillators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Scintillators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain Crystals

EPIC Crystal

Rexon Components

Inrad Optics

Detec

Advatech UK Limited

Eljen Technology

ME Taylor Engineering,Inc

Cryos-Beta

PROTEUS, Inc

Gaoneng Kedi

Shandong Haiqiang Environmental Protection Technology

Beijing Wahenyida Science and Technology

Nuvia

