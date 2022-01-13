Organic Scintillators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic Scintillators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Organic scintillators are aromatic hydrocarbon compounds which contain benzene ring structures interlinked in various ways. Their luminescence typically decays within a few nanoseconds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Scintillators in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Scintillators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Scintillators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Organic Scintillators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Scintillators market was valued at 172.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 223.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Crystals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Scintillators include Saint-Gobain Crystals, EPIC Crystal, Rexon Components, Inrad Optics, Detec, Advatech UK Limited, Eljen Technology, ME Taylor Engineering,Inc and Cryos-Beta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Scintillators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Scintillators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Crystals
- Organic Liquids
- Plastic Scintillators
Global Organic Scintillators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Radiation Detection
- Medical Imaging
- Others
Global Organic Scintillators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Scintillators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organic Scintillators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organic Scintillators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organic Scintillators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Organic Scintillators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain Crystals
- EPIC Crystal
- Rexon Components
- Inrad Optics
- Detec
- Advatech UK Limited
- Eljen Technology
- ME Taylor Engineering,Inc
- Cryos-Beta
- PROTEUS, Inc
- Gaoneng Kedi
- Shandong Haiqiang Environmental Protection Technology
- Beijing Wahenyida Science and Technology
- Nuvia
