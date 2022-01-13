Locknut Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Locknut Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Locknut in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Locknut Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Locknut market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Nuts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Locknut include AMECA, HYTORC, Schaeffler Technologies, Bollhoff, NTN-SNR, Arconic, AMF Andreas Maier, JAKOB and INSERCO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Locknut companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Locknut Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Locknut Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Nuts
- Plastic Nuts
Global Locknut Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Locknut Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Power Generation
- Transportation
- Other
Global Locknut Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Locknut Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Locknut revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Locknut revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AMECA
HYTORC
Schaeffler Technologies
Bollhoff
NTN-SNR
Arconic
AMF Andreas Maier
JAKOB
INSERCO
PANOZZO S.R.L.
KVT-Fastening AG
Stanley Engineered Fastening
DLM srl
Nadella
Lederer
PENN Engineering
Nuova Bellodi TIBI srl
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Locknut Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Locknut Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Locknut Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Locknut Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Locknut Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Locknut Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Locknut Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Locknut Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Locknut Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Locknut Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Locknut Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Locknut Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Locknut Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Locknut Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metal Nuts
4.1.3 Plastic Nuts
4.2 By Type – Global Locknut Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By T
