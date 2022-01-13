Expansive Cement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Expansive cement can generate volume expansion in the hydration process, and it does not shrink but also expand to some extent. The major components of expansive cement include: silicate-type, aluminate-type, sulphoaluminate-type and calcium aluminoferrite-type. The expansion mechanism is the expansion of ettringite generated in cement paste. And the setting and hardening of silicate expansive cement is relatively slow; but that of the aluminate one is fast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expansive Cement in global, including the following market information:

Global Expansive Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Expansive Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Expansive Cement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expansive Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

K Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expansive Cement include FRICKS, Tarmac, Kryton International Inc, Sika Corporation, CTS Cement, BREEDON, Emtek Ltd, CEMEX and Westbuild Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Expansive Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expansive Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expansive Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

K Type

M Type

S Type

Global Expansive Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expansive Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bridges

Buildings

Others

Global Expansive Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Expansive Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expansive Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expansive Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expansive Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Expansive Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FRICKS

Tarmac

Kryton International Inc

Sika Corporation

CTS Cement

BREEDON

Emtek Ltd

CEMEX

Westbuild Group

Shri Sankaralinga Iyer

Kefid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expansive Cement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expansive Cement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expansive Cement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expansive Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expansive Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expansive Cement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expansive Cement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expansive Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expansive Cement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expansive Cement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expansive Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expansive Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expansive Cement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expansive Cement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expansive Cement Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expansive Cement Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Expansive Cement Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

