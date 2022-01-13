Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) include Caverion, Cleantech Group, Dansk Skraldesug ApS, Envac, Europa, Logiwaste, MariCap, Ros Roca and STREAM Environment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware Devices
- Software System
Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caverion
Cleantech Group
Dansk Skraldesug ApS
Envac
Europa
Logiwaste
MariCap
Ros Roca
STREAM Environment
MariMatic
AMCS group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Players in Global Market
2021-2030 Report on Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
