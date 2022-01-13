Non-shrink Cement Grout Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Non-shrink Cement Grout market. Non-shrink grout is a hydraulic cement grout that, when hardened under stipulated test conditions, does not shrink, so its final volume is greater than or equal to the original installed volume. It is often used as a transfer medium between load-bearing members.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-shrink Cement Grout in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Non-shrink Cement Grout companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-shrink Cement Grout market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry-packed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-shrink Cement Grout include Saint-Gobain Weber, CTS Cement, Sika Corporation, Arcon Supplies, Basf, Mapei, Fosroc, BOSTIK and Five Star Products, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-shrink Cement Grout manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry-packed

Fluid Packaged

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Steel Framed Buildings

Machinery Baseplate

Crane Rails

Bridges

Wind Turbines

Others

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain Weber

CTS Cement

Sika Corporation

Arcon Supplies

Basf

Mapei

Fosroc

BOSTIK

Five Star Products, Inc

CPD Construction Products

Spec Mix

Quikrete

Akona

Sakrete

ProSpec

Buildmate

Conbextra GP

Tarmac Pozament Grout

Dunlop

Taiheiyo Materials Corporation

