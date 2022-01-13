Non-shrink Cement Grout Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Non-shrink Cement Grout Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report focus on Non-shrink Cement Grout market. Non-shrink grout is a hydraulic cement grout that, when hardened under stipulated test conditions, does not shrink, so its final volume is greater than or equal to the original installed volume. It is often used as a transfer medium between load-bearing members.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-shrink Cement Grout in global, including the following market information:
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Non-shrink Cement Grout companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non-shrink Cement Grout market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry-packed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non-shrink Cement Grout include Saint-Gobain Weber, CTS Cement, Sika Corporation, Arcon Supplies, Basf, Mapei, Fosroc, BOSTIK and Five Star Products, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Non-shrink Cement Grout manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry-packed
- Fluid Packaged
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Steel Framed Buildings
- Machinery Baseplate
- Crane Rails
- Bridges
- Wind Turbines
- Others
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Non-shrink Cement Grout sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain Weber
- CTS Cement
- Sika Corporation
- Arcon Supplies
- Basf
- Mapei
- Fosroc
- BOSTIK
- Five Star Products, Inc
- CPD Construction Products
- Spec Mix
- Quikrete
- Akona
- Sakrete
- ProSpec
- Buildmate
- Conbextra GP
- Tarmac Pozament Grout
- Dunlop
- Taiheiyo Materials Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non-shrink Cement Grout Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non-shrink Cement Grout Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-shrink Cement Grout Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-shrink Cement Grout Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-shrink Cement Grout Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-shrink Cement Grout Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-shrink Cement Grout Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/