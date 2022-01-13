Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars market. Epoxy Resin Mortars are the repair mortars normally selected for rapid and high strength concrete repairs. They consist of at least 2/3 components comprising the base epoxy resin, reactive hardener and sand / aggregate fillers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars include Sika Corporation, Watco, Saint-Gobain Weber, Floorsaver, Don Construction Products, PCI Bauprodukte AG, Rust-Oleum, Resimac Ltd and Blackfriar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Solvent Free

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building

Road

Bridge

Factory Floor

Others

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika Corporation

Watco

Saint-Gobain Weber

Floorsaver

Don Construction Products

PCI Bauprodukte AG

Rust-Oleum

Resimac Ltd

Blackfriar

Resincoat

Coo-Var

Rawlins Paints

Resin Surfaces Limited

Cornerstone Construction Material

Epoxy Patch

Instarmac

Cementone

Parchem Construction Supplies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Resin Repair Mortars Companies

