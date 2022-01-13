Medical C-arm Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical C-arm in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical C-arm Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical C-arm Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical C-arm companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical C-arm market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full-size C-arms Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical C-arm include GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips, Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, OrthoScan, Shimadzu and Ziehm Imaging GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical C-arm manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical C-arm Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical C-arm Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full-size C-arms

Mini C-arms

Other

Global Medical C-arm Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical C-arm Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Orthopedics & Trauma

Radiology/Oncology

Other

Global Medical C-arm Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical C-arm Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical C-arm revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical C-arm revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical C-arm sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical C-arm sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips

Hologic

Siemens Healthineers

OrthoScan

Shimadzu

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical C-arm Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical C-arm Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical C-arm Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical C-arm Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical C-arm Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical C-arm Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical C-arm Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical C-arm Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical C-arm Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical C-arm Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical C-arm Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical C-arm Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical C-arm Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical C-arm Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical C-arm Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical C-arm Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Medical C-arm Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Full-size C-arms

4.1.3 Mini C-arms

