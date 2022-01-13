Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Fire Alarm System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Fire Alarm System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smoke Detectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Fire Alarm System include System Sensor Europe, ORR Protection, Mavili Elektronik, Active Total Security Systems, Fike Corporation, Safelincs Ltd and Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intelligent Fire Alarm System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smoke Detectors

Fire Alarm Manual Pull Stations

Monitor Modules

Sprinkler Water Flow Switch

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Fire Alarm System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Fire Alarm System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

System Sensor Europe

ORR Protection

Mavili Elektronik

Active Total Security Systems

Fike Corporation

Safelincs Ltd

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intelligent Fire Alarm System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Intelligent Fire Alarm System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

