Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Fire Alarm System in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Intelligent Fire Alarm System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smoke Detectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Fire Alarm System include System Sensor Europe, ORR Protection, Mavili Elektronik, Active Total Security Systems, Fike Corporation, Safelincs Ltd and Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Intelligent Fire Alarm System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smoke Detectors
- Fire Alarm Manual Pull Stations
- Monitor Modules
- Sprinkler Water Flow Switch
Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Intelligent Fire Alarm System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Intelligent Fire Alarm System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
System Sensor Europe
ORR Protection
Mavili Elektronik
Active Total Security Systems
Fike Corporation
Safelincs Ltd
Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Intelligent Fire Alarm System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Intelligent Fire Alarm System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Intelligent Fire Alarm System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intelligent Fire Alarm System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
