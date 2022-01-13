Embedded Automation Computer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Embedded Automation Computer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Embedded Automation Computer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Embedded Automation Computer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Embedded Automation Computer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Board Computers (SBC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Embedded Automation Computer include Advantech, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, The Curtiss-Wright, Digi International, Kontron S&T AG, Radisys Corporation and Eurotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Embedded Automation Computer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Embedded Automation Computer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Board Computers (SBC)
- Rugged Industrial Box PC
- Vehicle Computer
- IoT gateways
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- IT & Telecom
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Embedded Automation Computer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Embedded Automation Computer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Embedded Automation Computer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Embedded Automation Computer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Advantech
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
The Curtiss-Wright
Digi International
Kontron S&T AG
Radisys Corporation
Eurotech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Embedded Automation Computer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Embedded Automation Computer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Embedded Automation Computer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Embedded Automation Computer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Embedded Automation Computer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Embedded Automation Computer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Embedded Automation Computer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Embedded Automation Computer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Embedded Automation Computer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Embedded Automation Computer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Embedded Automation Computer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embedded Automation Computer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embedded Automation Computer Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Embedded Automation Computer Sales Market Report 2021
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Research Report 2021
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Outlook 2021
Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026