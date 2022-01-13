Embedded Automation Computer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Embedded Automation Computer in global, including the following market information:

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Embedded Automation Computer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Embedded Automation Computer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Board Computers (SBC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Embedded Automation Computer include Advantech, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, The Curtiss-Wright, Digi International, Kontron S&T AG, Radisys Corporation and Eurotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Embedded Automation Computer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Board Computers (SBC)

Rugged Industrial Box PC

Vehicle Computer

IoT gateways

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT & Telecom

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Embedded Automation Computer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Embedded Automation Computer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Embedded Automation Computer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Embedded Automation Computer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advantech

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

The Curtiss-Wright

Digi International

Kontron S&T AG

Radisys Corporation

Eurotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Embedded Automation Computer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Embedded Automation Computer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Embedded Automation Computer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Embedded Automation Computer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Embedded Automation Computer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Embedded Automation Computer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Embedded Automation Computer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Embedded Automation Computer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Embedded Automation Computer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Embedded Automation Computer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Embedded Automation Computer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Embedded Automation Computer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Embedded Automation Computer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Embedded Automation Computer Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

