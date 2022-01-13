Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rectangular Hollow Section Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rectangular Hollow Section Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Welded RHS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rectangular Hollow Section Steel include Yuantai Derun Group, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Zhengda Steel Pipe, Zekelman Industries, Nippon Steel, APL Apollo, Nucor Corporation, Arcelormittal and JFE Steel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rectangular Hollow Section Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Welded RHS

Seamless RHS

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Engineering

Other

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rectangular Hollow Section Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rectangular Hollow Section Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rectangular Hollow Section Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rectangular Hollow Section Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yuantai Derun Group

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Zhengda Steel Pipe

Zekelman Industries

Nippon Steel

APL Apollo

Nucor Corporation

Arcelormittal

JFE Steel Corporation

Vallourec

Severstal

SSAB

Tata Steel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Players in Global Market

