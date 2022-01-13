Soil Monitoring Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soil Monitoring Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Soil Monitoring Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soil Monitoring Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soil Monitoring Machine include Sentek Technologies, Spectrum Technologies, The Toro Company, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Irrometer Company, Campbell Scientific, Decagon Devices and Acclima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Soil Monitoring Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware Devices

Software

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Construction and Mining

Research Studies

Others

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soil Monitoring Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soil Monitoring Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soil Monitoring Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Soil Monitoring Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sentek Technologies

Spectrum Technologies

The Toro Company

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

Irrometer Company

Campbell Scientific

Decagon Devices

Acclima

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soil Monitoring Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soil Monitoring Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Soil Monitoring Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Soil Monitoring Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soil Monitoring Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Soil Monitoring Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Monitoring Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Soil Monitoring Machine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soil Monitoring Machine Companies

4 Sights by Product

