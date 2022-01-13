Assembly Fastening Tools Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Assembly Fastening Tools Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide3 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Assembly Fastening Tools in global, including the following market information:
- Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Assembly Fastening Tools companies in 2021 (%)
The global Assembly Fastening Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corded Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Assembly Fastening Tools include Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco, Estic Corporation, HIKOKI (Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.), Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand, Makita Corporation, Panasonic Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Assembly Fastening Tools manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Corded Tools
- Cordless Tools
Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace & Defense
- Heavy Equipment
- Automotive
- Semiconductors & Electronics
- Others
Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Assembly Fastening Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Assembly Fastening Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Assembly Fastening Tools sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Assembly Fastening Tools sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apex Tool Group
Atlas Copco
Estic Corporation
HIKOKI (Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.)
Hilti Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand
Makita Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Stanley Black & Decker
Techtronic Industries
Uryu Seisaku
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Assembly Fastening Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Assembly Fastening Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Assembly Fastening Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Assembly Fastening Tools Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Assembly Fastening Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Assembly Fastening Tools Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assembly Fastening Tools Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Assembly Fastening Tools Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assembly Fastening Tools Companies
4 S
