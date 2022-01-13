January 13, 2022

Ship Propulsion Systems Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ship Propulsion Systems in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Ship Propulsion Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ship Propulsion Systems include ABB, Alternatives Energies, AS LABRUNA, BAE Systems, Becker Marine Systems, Berg Propulsion, Brunvoll, Cavotec MSL and ENAG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ship Propulsion Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

  • Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
  • Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Electric Power
  • Hybrid Power
  • Other

Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Yacht
  • Sailing
  • Tug
  • Other

Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ship Propulsion Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ship Propulsion Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Alternatives Energies

AS LABRUNA

BAE Systems

Becker Marine Systems

Berg Propulsion

Brunvoll

Cavotec MSL

ENAG

Fischer Panda

Hydrosta

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Ingeteam Power Technology

ME Production

Nakashima Propeller

Poseidon Propulsion

Praxis Automation Technology

Promac

REINTJES

Rolls-Royce

Schottel

STADT

TEMA d.o.o.

The Switch

Thrustmaster of Texas

Voith Turbo

Wartsila Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ship Propulsion Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ship Propulsion Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ship Propulsion Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ship Propulsion Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ship Propulsion Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ship Propulsion Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Ship Propulsion Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Ship Propulsion Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Propulsion Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ship Propulsion Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ship Propulsion Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O

