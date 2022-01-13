January 13, 2022

Automotive Electrical System Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electrical System in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Automotive Electrical System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Automotive Electrical System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Automotive Electrical System companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Automotive Electrical System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Engine Control Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electrical System include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Lear, Delphi Automotive, Valeo, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Mitsubishi Electric and Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Electrical System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

  • Global Automotive Electrical System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
  • Global Automotive Electrical System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Engine Control Systems
  • Chassis Control Systems
  • Auto Body Electronic Control Systems
  • Other

Global Automotive Electrical System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electrical System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Electrical System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Electrical System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Electrical System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Electrical System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Electrical System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Electrical System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Lear

Delphi Automotive

Valeo

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH

NSK

Eberspaecher Holding GmbH

Draexlmaier Group

Nexteer Automotive

Stanley Electric

Continental

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Electrical System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Electrical System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Electrical System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Electrical System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Electrical System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Electrical System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Electrical System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Electrical System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Electrical System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Electrical System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Electrical System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electrical System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Electrical System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Electrical System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Electrical System Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob

