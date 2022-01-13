Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide4 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrotherapy Chambers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment include SwimEx, Hydroworx, Hudson Aquatic Systems, EWAC Medical, Endless Pools, Narang Medical Limited, Natare Pool Corporation, Niva Medical Oy and Preston Pools, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydrotherapy Chambers
- Whirlpool Baths
- Hydrotherapy Tanks
Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Home Care Facility
- Fitness and Beauty Center
- Other
Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SwimEx
Hydroworx
Hudson Aquatic Systems
EWAC Medical
Endless Pools
Narang Medical Limited
Natare Pool Corporation
Niva Medical Oy
Preston Pools
Technomex
Accord Medical Products
Aqua Product Corporation
Aquasure UK
BTL Corporate
Hydro Physio
Jacuzzi
Meden-Inmed
Master
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrotherapy Pool and Plunge Tank Equipment Product Ty
