Water Free Urinals Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Free Urinals in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Free Urinals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Free Urinals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Water Free Urinals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Free Urinals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Sealant Cartridges Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Free Urinals include Kohler, Falcon Water Technologies, Hindware Homes Limited, Sloan Valve Company, URIMAT Schweiz, Waterless, Zurn Industries, Villeroy & Boch and American Standard Brand and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water Free Urinals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water Free Urinals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Free Urinals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Sealant Cartridges

Membrane Traps

Biological Blocks

Mechanical Balls

Global Water Free Urinals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Free Urinals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Water Free Urinals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Water Free Urinals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water Free Urinals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Free Urinals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Free Urinals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Water Free Urinals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kohler

Falcon Water Technologies

Hindware Homes Limited

Sloan Valve Company

URIMAT Schweiz

Waterless

Zurn Industries

Villeroy & Boch

American Standard Brand

EKAM Eco Solutions

