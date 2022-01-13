3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters in global, including the following market information:

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Voltage Motor Soft Starter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters include ABB, Schneider Electric, Rockwell, Emerson, Eaton, GE, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric and Danfoss, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Voltage Motor Soft Starter

Medium to High Voltage Motor Soft Starter

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Mining

Others

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell

Emerson

Eaton

GE

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Danfoss

Solcon

Omron

AuCom

WEG

RENLE

Hpan

Aotuo

Emotron (CG)

Benshaw

Carlo Gavazzi

CHZIRI

CHINT

Delixi

Westpow

Motortronics

Andeli

