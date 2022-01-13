Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide3 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instruments / Analyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic, Haemonetics Corporation, HemoSonics, Micropoint Bioscience, Werfen and Sienco and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Instruments / Analyzers
- Consumables and Accessories
Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Laboratory
- Other
Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Abbott Laboratories
Siemens Healthineers
Medtronic
Haemonetics Corporation
HemoSonics
Micropoint Bioscience
Werfen
Sienco
Koninklijke Philips
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
