Smart Speakers Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Speakers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Smart Speakers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Smart Speakers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Smart Speakers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Speakers market was valued at 2707.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8969.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Programmable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Speakers include Apple, Sonos, Riva Concert, JBL, Alphabet (Google), Bluesound, Bose, Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Speakers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Smart Speakers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Smart Speakers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Programmable
- Not Programmable
Global Smart Speakers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Speakers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Household
Global Smart Speakers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smart Speakers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Speakers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Speakers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smart Speakers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smart Speakers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple
Sonos
Riva Concert
JBL
Alphabet (Google)
Bluesound
Bose
Sony Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Polk Audio
