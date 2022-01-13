Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions in global, including the following market information:

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions companies in 2021 (%)

The global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions market was valued at 26770 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78790 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Dell, IBM Corporation, DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu, Quantum and Dawning Information Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software And Services

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Financial Services

Retail

Education

Entertainment

Other

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Dell

IBM Corporation

DataDirect Networks

Fujitsu

Quantum

Dawning Information Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Network Attached Storage (NAS) Solutions Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N

