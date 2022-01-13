Waterless Urinals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waterless Urinals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterless Urinals in global, including the following market information:
- Global Waterless Urinals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Waterless Urinals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Waterless Urinals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterless Urinals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Sealant Cartridges Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterless Urinals include Kohler, Falcon Water Technologies, Hindware Homes Limited, Sloan Valve Company, URIMAT Schweiz, Waterless, Zurn Industries, Villeroy & Boch and American Standard Brand and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waterless Urinals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Waterless Urinals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Waterless Urinals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid Sealant Cartridges
- Membrane Traps
- Biological Blocks
- Mechanical Balls
Global Waterless Urinals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waterless Urinals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Waterless Urinals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Waterless Urinals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterless Urinals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterless Urinals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Waterless Urinals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Waterless Urinals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kohler
Falcon Water Technologies
Hindware Homes Limited
Sloan Valve Company
URIMAT Schweiz
Waterless
Zurn Industries
Villeroy & Boch
American Standard Brand
EKAM Eco Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterless Urinals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterless Urinals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterless Urinals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterless Urinals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterless Urinals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterless Urinals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterless Urinals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterless Urinals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterless Urinals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterless Urinals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterless Urinals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterless Urinals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterless Urinals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterless Urinals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterless Urinals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterless Urinals Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Waterless Urinals Market Size Markets, 2021 &
