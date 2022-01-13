ADAS Calibration Equipment Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of ADAS Calibration Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ADAS Calibration Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global ADAS Calibration Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passenger Vehicle ADAS Calibration Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ADAS Calibration Equipment include HELLA, TEXA S.p.A., Hofmann Megaplan, Robert Bosch GmbH, Autel (Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd), LAUNCH Europe GmbH, Mahle GmbH, Snap-on Incorporated and Hunter Engineering. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ADAS Calibration Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle ADAS Calibration Equipment

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Calibration Equipment

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Original

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ADAS Calibration Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ADAS Calibration Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ADAS Calibration Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ADAS Calibration Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HELLA

TEXA S.p.A.

Hofmann Megaplan

Robert Bosch GmbH

Autel (Intelligent Technology Corp.,Ltd)

LAUNCH Europe GmbH

Mahle GmbH

Snap-on Incorporated

Hunter Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ADAS Calibration Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ADAS Calibration Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ADAS Calibration Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ADAS Calibration Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ADAS Calibration Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ADAS Calibration Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ADAS Cali

