Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution include Matrix Comsec, NetApp, Mindtree, Huawei Technologies, Hikvision, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Flir and Avigilon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Financial Services
- Communications Industry
- Electronic Commerce
- Other
Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Matrix Comsec
NetApp
Mindtree
Huawei Technologies
Hikvision
Axis Communications
Bosch Security Systems
Flir
Avigilon
Honeywell Security Group
Infinova
Pelco
CP Plus
Panasonic System Networks
