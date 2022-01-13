Vehicle Grid Integration（VGI) Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) include BMW, eMotorWerks, Enel, First Priority GreenFleet, Ford, NISSAN, Princeton Power, FleetCarma and Greenlots, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware Devices

Software System

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BMW

eMotorWerks

Enel

First Priority GreenFleet

Ford

NISSAN

Princeton Power

FleetCarma

Greenlots

Kisensum

NUVVE

