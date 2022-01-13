Vehicle Grid Integration（VGI) Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide

Vehicle Grid Integration（VGI) Market – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide3 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) include BMW, eMotorWerks, Enel, First Priority GreenFleet, Ford, NISSAN, Princeton Power, FleetCarma and Greenlots, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware Devices
- Software System
Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BMW
eMotorWerks
Enel
First Priority GreenFleet
Ford
NISSAN
Princeton Power
FleetCarma
Greenlots
Kisensum
NUVVE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Grid Integration?VGI) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
